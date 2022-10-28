 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian ambassadors accredited by President Iohannis

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decrees for the accreditation of the Romanian ambassadors in Samoa and Tanzania.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited Radu-Gabriel Safta, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Australia, in New Zealand, to the Solomon Islands, to the Republic of Fiji and to the Republic of Kiribati, and as ambassador in the Independent State of Samoa, with residence in Canberra, told Agerpres.

President Iohannis also accredited Dragos Viorel Radu Tigau, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Kenya, to the Republic of Burundi, to the Republic of Uganda and to the Republic of Rwanda, and as ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania, with residence in Nairobi.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.