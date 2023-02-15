 
     
Romanian ambassadors accredited by president Iohannis

iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Wednesday, the decrees regarding the accreditation of two Romanian ambassadors, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited Anton Niculescu as Romania's ambassador to Denmark and the Republic of Iceland, with residence in Copenhagen, and Monica-Cecilia Sitaru, ambassador to South Africa, to Botswana, to the Union of Comoros, to Seychelles, to Madagascar, to Mauritius and Mozambique, and as ambassador to the Kingdom of Lesotho, with residence in Pretoria.

