Romanian Army activates military command points

The Ministry of Defence informs on Thursday morning that, given the security situation in Ukraine, the Romanian Army has activated the military command points with attributions in monitoring the situation and coordinating forces and means dedicated to the concrete situations which may appear.

"The leadership of the Ministry of National Defence has taken all the necessary measures for reaction, both those that regard the institution directly, as well as those to support the other components of the national security system, according to inter-institutional cooperation plans elaborated ahead of time," mentions a release sent to AGERPRES.Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced on Thursday morning a military operation in eastern Ukraine. The leader in Kremlin has requested the Ukrainian army lay down its arms and promised to counteract any foreign interference in the Russian operation in Ukraine. Putin claimed that he is trying to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine.