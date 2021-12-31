Romanian cases at ECHR dropped to below 5,000 (Iulia Motoc)

Romanian cases at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have dropped from 7,500 at the beginning of 2021 to fewer than 5,000 cases, according to Judge Iulia Motoc.

"If we follow this pace, in 2022 we can hope that Romania will no longer be the fourth country in the number of cases at the ECHR," she wrote on Facebook.

The solved cases referred to very different topics, but most of the cases at the ECHR remain those related to the conditions of detention, writes Iulia Motoc on December 29, summarizing the main cases involving Romania solved this year by the ECHR.

Thus, the Strasbourg court resolved a case that referred to quarantine during the 2020 state of emergency, considering that the provisions of art. 5, the right to freedom and security, do not apply (Terhes versus Romania). Also in February 2021, the ECHR ruled that Romania had not violated the right to a fair trial when the minutes of a decision were signed by five judges and the motivation was drafted by the assistant magistrate and the High Court president signed in place of retired magistrates (Iancu versus Romania). The same reasoning was formulated by the Court in the repetitive case Dragnea versus Romania, solved in November 2021, Agerpres.ro informs.

Instead, Romania has been condemned by the ECHR for failing to effectively investigate homophobic incidents at the Romanian Peasant Museum in 2013 (Accept versus Romania), for the obligation of transgender people to have an operation to recognize their gender change (X and Y versus Romania), or for the fact that the authorities did not take the necessary measures to ban people with mental disabilities (N versus Romania).

Finally, there have been several cases in which the Court has resolved the issue of the balance between freedom of expression and the right to privacy. In one of them, which had an international echo, Ion Tiriac lost the case to Romania.

At the end of the year, the ECHR considered that the Romanian courts had rightly rejected the registration of a communist party.