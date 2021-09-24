Romanian companies estimate average salary increases of 5 pct in 2022 (study)

Romanian companies anticipate 5% salary increases for 2022 and focus on health and life insurance, as benefits granted to employees, in the context of the pandemic, show the results of the 2021 Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) study, published on Friday by a consulting company.

According to Mercer Marsh Benefits research, in the structure of the last three years, training courses, meal vouchers and company car, which are among the first three benefits granted by companies, have decreased, while life and health insurance have increased as a share in the number of companies that grant them.

The companies participating in the study anticipate an average salary increase of 5% for both the current year and 2022, and the most important jump is in retail and in the automotive industry (+ 6%). Anticipations reveal that wage increases can be accelerated by employees by migrating from company to company in the same position.The Top 3 industries that pay their employees the best, compared to the average salary in Romania, are: pharma (+ 30% compared to the average salary), IT (+ 17%) and production & agriculture (+ 13%).Regarding the premiums and bonuses, 69% of the companies grant premiums/Christmas bonuses, while 60% grant benefits on Easter, 34% of the organizations grant benefits for transport, the average annual value/employee being 1,637 lei. The average annual value of the Christmas bonus is 530 lei, and the Easter bonus is 386 lei.The specialized study is based on the information analysis of 410 companies in Romania that have, cumulatively, about 150,000 employees with an average income/organization of 157 million lei/per year. The research analyzes almost 1,700 types of jobs from the perspective of remuneration and the types of benefits that companies provide.Mercer is a global health, remuneration and career consulting company and is present on the Romanian market in the form of the Mercer Marsh Benefits partnership, through which clients have a single source of managing the costs, risks and complexity of the benefits provided.