Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu pay visit to Poland

Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu on Wednesday started a three-day visit to the Republic of Poland, the first foreign visit of the Royal Family in 2020.

According to romaniaregala.ro, Her Royal Highness Margareta will participate in the opening gala of the "Women Leadership Forum," a conference that takes place in Warsaw, under the High Patronage of the Crown Custodian.On Thursday morning, the Crown Custodian will deliver a speech in the opening of the debate called "Women Today: Voices from Central Europe," a part of the "Women Leadership Forum."She will deliver a speech on the topic "Women's participation in the public life," at the Community of Democracies (CoD), an intergovernmental coalition of states around the world, which aims to promote democratic values.Romania took over the CoD Presidency from Poland, in September 2019, with the Permanent Secretariat in Warsaw being chaired by Secretary General Thomas Garrett (the U.S.).Moreover, in a ceremony at the Warsaw Rising Museum, the Crown Custodian will award the Red Cross of Romania's Royal House to three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising in 1944, to honour the relations between Romania's Kingdom and the Republic of Poland in 1930, when our country was an important ally of Poland in its aspirations for independence, sovereignty and freedom.Her Majesty and Prince Radu will meet, at Romania's Embassy in Warsaw, with members of the Romanian community living in Poland's capital, as well as with Romanian servicemen deployed in missions in Poland, from NATO Battle Group and FRONTEX.At the University of Warsaw, Prince Radu will hold a conference, followed by a dialogue between the students and the two Romanian guests.Furthermore, the Crown Custodian will meet with the leadership of the Polish Red Cross and with leaders of the "Ladies Council of the Polish Red Cross" organisation, and Prince Radu will tour the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX), a European institution which includes servicemen from EU countries