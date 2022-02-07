Romanian Diocese of Canada to host Abbot Ephraim of Vatopaidi’s online dialogue with youth, parents and teachers

The Diocese of Canada will host on Saturday, February 12, an online dialogue between Archimandrite Ephraim, Abbott of the Holy Mount Athos’ Vatopaidi Monastery, and youth, parents and teachers from the Romanian diaspora in Canada.

The goal of the meeting is to promote religious education in the Orthodox world, according to basilica.ro.

The event starts at 1:00 pm (Canada-ET) / 20:00 (Romania and Greece time), on the Zoom platform of the Holy Mount Athos.

One can register via email: education@episcopia.ca.

The Diocese of Canada has a Sunday School programme in its parishes. Its coordinators will join the online dialogue with Archim. Ephraim of Vatopaidi.

