Romanian EU Council Presidency coordinated the EU states at 124th Session of the International Coffee Council

The representative of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union coordinated the EU member states at the 124th session of the International Coffee Council as Chairperson of the Council of the European Union's Working Party on Commodities, according to a release of the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minsitry (MMACA).

The meeting took place between March 25-29, 2019, in Kenya, Nairobi.

Romania, as the Presidency-in-Office of the Council of the European Union, coordinates the member states' position within the international commodity bodies. European Union's common position is discussed and endorsed by the Council of the European Union's Working Party on Commodities and the European Commission represents the member states within such international fora, the MMACA release mentions.

The International Coffee Council meeting, held for the first time in Kenya, was focused on Profitability: Consumption and Productivity.

At the same time, other related events unfolded, such as the Conference on Coffee Industry Sustainability: Coffee: How sustainable is our future? Thus, the talks in Nairobi focused on the sustainable development of the coffee industry and, implicitly, on the functioning of the International Coffee Organization (ICO).

The meeting agenda included topics such as the assessment of the organization membership, the arrangement for members in persistent arrears, the 2018/2019 action program, the coffee market status report with an emphasis on coffee prices - which are falling - organization's surveys and reports, assessment of domestic coffee policies, report on the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding with various partners, ICO subsidiary bodies' reports, the current status of the Special Fund for the promotion of coffee consumption in the exporting countries, as well as ICO's future events, the MMACA release mentions.