Romanian fashion and jewelry companies participate in PURE/SCOOP show in London

bijuterii

Ten Romanian fashion design, fashion accessories and jewelry companies have participated for three days in the annual edition of the "International fashion design, fashion accessories and jewelry show PURE/SCOOP," in London, according to a press release of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment (MEEMA).

In London, the Romanian producers presented new collections of the already known and appreciated brands on the European market and had the opportunity to discuss new partnerships to expand and diversify the offer of Romanian products exported to the relevant European markets, specified the same source.

More than 1,300 brands and designers have shown, through their creations, on the occasion of the "International fashion design, fashion accessories and jewelry show PURE/SCOOP, the trends of the new autumn/winter 2020/2021 season, by proposing new clothing collections for women, men and children to the specialized stores and buyers.

The Romanian companies exhibiting in London were Atelier Raluca Mihalceanu, Clemat Design, Lidia MOD, Liska 12, Luna Morgaciova, Nissintex Fashion, Resort Prod, which participated in the PURE event, and Manuri Concept, Nissa Manufacture and Visual Code Retail, which participated in the SCOOP event.

The participation of the ten Romanian companies was organised by the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, in partnership with the Romanian Contemporary Jewelry employer's union, under the Programme of support and promotion of Romanian exports, partially financed by the state budget.

