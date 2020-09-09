Romanian Filmmakers Union Gala to take place on Sep 21 at the National Theatre in Bucharest

The 48th edition of the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) Gala will take place on September 21 at the Studio Hall of the "I.L. Caragiale" National Theatre in Bucharest.

At this year's Gala, UCIN will grant its annual awards for productions that premiered during the year 2019. There were 70 films selected for the competition, with 20 awards to be granted.The jury was made of film director Stere Gulea (last year's winner), Florin Mihailescu, Marilena Iliesiu, Irina Nistor and Dorel Visan."This year's Gala will be soberer, but definitely more touching. We also hope to be able to have an online component accessible to all those who cannot participate physically in the Gala, and also a series of surprising moments, in terms of their artistic value, but also in terms of message," the organisers said in a press release.The Romanian Filmmakers Association was created in 1963.In 1990, the Association became the Romanian Filmmakers Union and had its first Gala starting with 1972.The event is organised by the Romanian Filmmakers Union in partnership with the National Centre of Cinematography and is financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity.