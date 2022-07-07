 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian, Greek Energy Ministers to sign joint projects memorandum

Guvernul Romaniei
Virgil Popescu

The Romanian and Greek Energy Ministers will sign a memorandum for the continuation of joint energy projects in the medium and long term, Romanian Minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

"Today I participated alongside Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in the working meeting with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas. I welcome the announcement of the Greek Prime Minister about updating our cooperation in the energy field, given that Greece will become a natural gas transmission hub, which will also cover Romania's needs," Popescu specified, noting also that the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector will be inaugurated on Friday.

"This is very good news for our country, from the perspective of diversifying routes and supply sources. Following today's talks, I and my counterpart Kostas Skrekas will sign a memorandum to ensure the continuation of our joint energy projects in the medium and long term. The Romania - Greece energy cooperation is strong," the government official added.

AGERPRES.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.