Romanian, Greek Energy Ministers to sign joint projects memorandum

The Romanian and Greek Energy Ministers will sign a memorandum for the continuation of joint energy projects in the medium and long term, Romanian Minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

"Today I participated alongside Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in the working meeting with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas. I welcome the announcement of the Greek Prime Minister about updating our cooperation in the energy field, given that Greece will become a natural gas transmission hub, which will also cover Romania's needs," Popescu specified, noting also that the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector will be inaugurated on Friday.

"This is very good news for our country, from the perspective of diversifying routes and supply sources. Following today's talks, I and my counterpart Kostas Skrekas will sign a memorandum to ensure the continuation of our joint energy projects in the medium and long term. The Romania - Greece energy cooperation is strong," the government official added.

AGERPRES.