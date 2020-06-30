Romanian hydrographic boat returns from NATO exercise

Romania's Cpt.Cdor A. Catuneanu hydrographic boat returned on Tuesday from the Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise Ariadne 20, organized by the Greek Navy in the Gulf of Patras, the Ionian Sea, 19-26 June, according to the General Navy Defence Staff (SMFN).

According to SMFN, during the recent international mission the boat covered over 1,300 nautical miles and recorded 184 hours of marching, during which time it participated in training sequences of naval-air forces, providing integrated information support and underwater hydrographic surveying needed for mine warfare, as the Ariadne 20 exercise was conducted to strengthen co-operation and increase interoperability with NATO mine warfare structures of Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey."During the march to the Greek port of Patras, the Cpt.Cdor A. Catuneanu boat recorded a first for the Maritime Hydrographic Directorate by transiting the Corinth Canal for the first time, and during the exercises, it detected seven submerged mines, including an MK55 type training mine confirmed with the aid of an autonomous underwater vehicle Remus owned by the EOD combat divers. The mine was recovered, brought aboard the boat and handed over to the Greek partners in the port of Patras," according to SMFN.The boat, commanded by Lieutenant-Commander Laurentiu Toma, with a crew of 52 sailors, was greeted, upon arrival in the Constanta Military Port, by SMFN Chief of Resources Cristian Lisman.