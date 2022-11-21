Romanian-Italian duo Bara-Errani wins title at 2022 WTA Argentina Open

Romanian-Italian pair made up of Irina Bara and Sara Errani won the title in the doubles event of the 2022 WTA 125 tennis tournament in Buenos Aires- 2022 WTA Argentina Open, with prizes worth 115,000 USD, after defeating, on Sunday, in the final event, the pair made up of Su Jeong Jang (South Korea)/Xiaodi You (China), with a score of 6-1, 7-5, told Agerpres.

Bara and Errani managed to win after one hour and 21 minutes of play.

The Romanian-Italian couple secured a cheque worth 5,000 USD and 160 WTA doubles points, whereas the Asian players received a cheque worth 2,500 USD and 95 WTA points.