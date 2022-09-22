The Romanian movie called "Egregora. Comoara pierduta" ('Egregora. The lost treasure') directed by Andrei Chiriac premieres on Saturday at the Corvin Castle in Hunedoara, with a q&a session with the director to take place after the screening, the Corvin Castle Museum informed.

"The film depicts the travel of nine orphans who start in a spectacular adventure, aimed at finding the lost treasure of Decebalus King and the secrets of Dacian civilisation. On this 'path' of challenges, the children will encounter all kinds of characters: enemies, con artists and mentors. They will understand life as it is, with its beauties and sorrows, and learn about the secrets of alchemy," the organisers mentioned on the official page of the Corvin Castle Museum, told Agerpres.

The scenes in the movie were shoot at the Corvin Castle, but also at Sarmizegetusa, the Balea Lake, the Polovragi Cave, Babele (The old women), Corbii de Piatra (the Stone Ravens), The Sphinx in Bucegi Mountains, Carta Monastery, Omu Peak, the Transfagarasan, Cazanele Dunarii (the Danube's Depressions), the Ialomicioara Cave or Sighisoara.

The film features an exceptional cast, such as Stefan Velniciuc (John Hunyadi), Daniel Nuta (Vlad the Impaler), Eduard Trica (Radu the Handsome), Maia Morgenstern (Countess Madgia), Dimitri Bogomaz (The Monk), Ramona Badescu (Countess Francesca), Florin Stancu (Stancu), Andrei Chiriac (the captain of the Dragons), Razvan Gheorghiu (Arun), Ionut Deliu (Ionut) and others.

The movie premieres at the Bethlen Palace Hall, as of 20:00hrs and the entry is free of charge, within the limits of available seats.