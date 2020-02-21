Romanian national dies in Hanau attacks

A Romanian citizen has died in the recent attacks in Hanau, Germany, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

The Consulate General of Romania in Bonn is in contact with the local authorities and has made contact with the family of the deceased person to provide the necessary assistance.MAE also extends condolences to the bereaved family and firmly condemns any act of violence and xenophobic manifestation.The German media reported on Thursday that among the victims of the attacks on Wednesday evening in the German city of Hanau, Hessa land, would be immigrants of Turkish, Bulgarian, Bosnian and Romanian origins.The nine victims of German Tobias R. are between 21 and 44 years old. Among them there are three Germans.Armed attacks on Wednesday night in the German city of Hanau resulted in nine deaths and more injured, being investigated as terrorist actions, Hesse's Interior Minister Peter Beuth said on Thursday.According to sources close to the investigation, a letter of confession and a video recording were found after the Police announced around 06:00hrs that they had discovered the alleged perpetrator of the deadly attacks dead from gunshot in an apartment, along with another dead, who would be his 72-year-old mother.