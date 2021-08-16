Romanian nationals still on Afghan soil are mainly UNAMA security personnel

The Foreign Affairs Ministry informed Monday that, according to its data, there are still 35 Romanian nationals in Afghanistan, mainly security personnel employed by the U.N. Assistance Mission in this country (UNAMA), specifically by a dedicated company.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, 60 Romanian citizens with activities in Afghanistan had registered with the Romanian Embassy in Islamabad, stating their activity as employees of the EU Delegation to this country, of UNAMA, of a security company and an NGO.

"By the time the security situation began to degrade, a part of these Romanian nationals had already left the Afghan territory for their rest leave. Also, 11 Romanian nationals employed by the EU Delegation to Afghanistan have been recently evacuated and are currently in Doha and will continue their journey to Romania as soon as all the specific procedures are fulfilled," the release states, Agerpres informs.

Amid the developments related to the security situation in Afghanistan, the inter-institutional crisis cell called by order of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu continued its activity to support and provide assistance to the Romanian citizens on Afghan territory, with a view to ensuring their safe evacuation, the Ministry points out, adding that it maintains permanent contact with them through the Romanian Embassy in Islamabad.

"The Foreign Ministry and the other institutions that are part of the inter-institutional crisis cell will provide all the support to the Romanian Air Force mission summoned by order of the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, at the proposal of Mr. Florin-Vasile Citu, Prime Minister of Romania, for the evacuation from the Kabul airport of the Romanian nationals who are still on Afghan soil," the release reads.

Starting with August 13 the alert level for Afghanistan has been raised to the maximum (Major danger - Leave the country immediately).