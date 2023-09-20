Romanian Naval Authority: Ship having suffered explosion, towed to Bay of Musura and safely stranded

The Romanian Naval Authority (ANR) announced that the Togo-flagged vessel that suffered an explosion on Wednesday morning was towed by a Lower Danube River Administration vessel to the Bay of Musura and safely stranded, told Agerpres.

According to a press release, the operation was completed at around 15.00. An anti-pollution boom will be installed around the vessel to protect the area from possible oil spills. Shipping was not affected by the incident.

However, the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Appeal of Constanta has opened an in rem criminal case for the following offences: destroying or damaging a ship or its hull; placing on a ship a device, object or substance capable of destroying the ship or causing it or its hull damage likely to endanger the safety of navigation.

"We remind you that at 6.50 the vessel under the flag of Togo reported an explosion in the engine compartment area and the crew was requested to abandon ship. The cargo was approximately 7 Mm east of the Sulina channel at the time of the explosion. The Romanian Naval Authority through the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) urgently requested the assistance of the ARSVOM SAR Ares and a vessel belonging to the Border Police to rescue the 12 crew members. The rescuers immediately arrived at the scene of the incident and the crew was safely picked up and transported to the Port of Sulina," the press release also mentions.

The cargo ship Seama is 90 metres long and 14 metres wide. It arrived at the Sulina harbour on September 12 and was waiting to enter the Bystroe canal.