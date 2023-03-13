Romanian Navy to promote military career in three-day campaign

Navy officials will meet some 3,000 students from the Neamt County to whom they will present the educational offers of the educational and professional training establishments of Constanta and Mangalia.The promotion campaign includes presentations of military hardware, armaments and Navy-specific materials in the city of Piatra-Neamt and the towns of Roman, Targu-Neamt and Bicaz.The Navy campaign is organised in collaboration with the Neamt County Military Centre, the Neamt County School Inspectorate and the local public administrations of the four towns and cities.