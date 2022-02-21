Romanian Orthodox Church Holy Synod holds first meeting of 2022: decisions

The working session of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church took place Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the “Patriarch Teoctist” Great Hall of the Palace of the Patriarchate, under the chairmanship of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel.

During the meeting, the Holy Synod approved the canonization of the Venerable Theophano (Teofana) Basarab, the first known Romanian nun, with the title: Saint Theophano Basarab, as well as her inclusion in the calendar of the Romanian Orthodox Church, with a day of remembrance on October 28, according to basilica.ro.

The Holy Synod resolved to transfer His Grace Bishop Daniil Stoenescu from the ministry of Bishop of Dacia Felix to the position of Assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara, due to health reasons, with the title Assistant Bishop Daniil of Densuş, since he has his personal residence in the territory of this diocese.

Locum tenens of the Diocese of Dacia Felix will be His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church, who will be remembered at the religious services held in places of worship in the Diocese of Dacia Felix as locum tenens of the Diocese of Dacia Felix.

The Holy Synod appreciated the results of the “Meal of Joy” program, carried out by the Social-Philanthropic Sector of the Patriarchal Administration during 2021. The total value of the donated goods in 2021 was 3,140,866 lei (635,121 Euro).

Two hundred twenty-two social-philanthropic institutions from the Romanian Patriarchate benefited from these goods and provided assistance to 19,824 people, with the number of beneficiaries constantly increasing.

The Holy Synod took note with joy of the launch of the project entitled “Eco-initiatives in the parishes of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Romania and the Republic of Moldova,” which aims to initiate an environmental education and identify solutions to increase ecological responsibility in the Romanian Orthodox Church in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Regarding the Census of Population and Housing in Romania between February 1 and July 17, 2022, the Holy Synod approved that the Diocesan Centres in the country and abroad send to the clerical staff the recommendation to encourage believers to fulfil this civic duty and declare their correct religious affiliation, especially through self-review, between March 14 and May 15, 2022.

The Holy Synod especially appreciated the social-philanthropic activity of the dioceses, parishes, monasteries and social centres in 2021, a year marked by a pandemic.

At the beginning of the Solemn Year dedicated to prayer, the Holy Synod urges the faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Church, at the beginning of the Solemn Year dedicated to prayer (2022), to remain in solidarity around the moral imperative of helping the suffering and manifesting faith in the Lord Jesus Christ through prayer and the acts of Christian love.