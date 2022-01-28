Romanian Patriarchate’s representative to Cyprus awarded Order of Cultural Merit by President Iohannis

The Romanian Patriarchate’s representative to Cyprus, Fr. Matei Petre, received an order of cultural merit from the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, in recognition of his efforts to consolidate Romanian spirituality and culture in the Republic of Cyprus.

The President of Romania signed the decoration decree for the Rev. Stavrophore Fr. Matei Petre on January 6 as a sign of appreciation “for the dedication with which he was involved in preserving the identity of Romanian communities abroad,” the Presidential Administration announced, according to basilica.ro.

Father Matei Petre, a former professor at the Orthodox Theological Seminary in Buzau, has led the Romanian Orthodox community in Nicosia since 1995.

The activity of this Orthodox community aims at the pastoral care of Romanians on the territory of Cyprus.

Periodically, the community organizes philanthropic projects and programs to help Romanians in Cyprus and Romania.