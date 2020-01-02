Romanian Police confiscates 48 tonnes of bulk tobacco and 55 million smuggled cigarettes in 2019

In the first eleven months of 2019, the policemen confiscated over 55,700,000 cigarettes and 48,614 kg of bulk tobacco (the equivalent of 69,448,572 cigarettes), following the actions conducted nationwide to prevent and combat illegalities committed in the area of smuggling, processing and trading cigarettes and other tobacco products.

According to a release of the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR), 2,645 offenses have been detected, of which 184 tax evasion, 2,271 stipulated in the Customs Code and 190 stipulated in the Tax Code.

Following the actions, 2,352 criminal cases were registered in which 3,017 persons were placed under investigation.

Furthermore, the policemen also enforced 3,295 civil sanctions, with the total value of the fines standing at 3,853,403 lei.

The Romanian Police argues that due to the actions of the institutions with authority in the area of smuggling, the cigarette black market stood at 12.3 percent in November 2019, declining by 5 percent compared to January of 2019. Moreover, it is for the first time in the past 6 years when the illegal market of Romania is assessed at an annual level lower than 14 percent, with the result on 2019 standing at 13.9 percent.

"The actions conducted by the policemen combating illegalities in the area have contributed to the significant decrease of the level of the cigarette black market, as aspect confirmed by the latest Nover Research study," the Romanian Police says.

AGERPRES