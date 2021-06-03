Romanian Rowing Federation cancels training camp before Olympics due to harsh measures imposed by Japan

The President of the Romanian Rowing Federation, Elisabeta Lipa, announced on Thursday that she has decided, together with the technical management of the Olympic teams, to cancel the training camp before the start of the Olympic Games, which should have taken place in Japan, due to the harsh measures imposed by the organizers.

"I did not make that camp because of the extremely harsh measures, I could say, imposed by the Japanese side. Together with the technical management of the men's and women's teams that travel to the Olympic Games, I decided that the best is to stay at home and train," said Elisabeta Lipa.

Romanian rowing will be represented at the Olympic Games in Tokyo by a delegation of 36 rowers.