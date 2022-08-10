Romanian schools to get 563M lei in aid money in 2022-2023

The government has approved a budget for the implementation of Romania's school programme in the 2022-2023 academic year of approximately 563,000,000 lei, according to governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

"Today, the Government approved a budget for the implementation of Romania's school programme in the academic year 2022-2023 of approximately 563,000,000 lei, with the budget including the aid allocated according to the decision of the EAGF board for the distribution of aid from the European Union to the member states for fruits and vegetables in schools and for milk in schools August 1, 2022 - July 31, 2023. It is the board's decision to include EU aid for preschoolers and students from Ukraine, aid granted for fruits, vegetables, drinking milk and dairy products, and also related educational measures," Carbunaru told a news conference at the Government House on Wednesday.

Also, he added, this programme will benefit 1.9 million preschoolers and primary and secondary school students, with the total number of beneficiaries including 2,648 Ukrainian preschoolers and primary and secondary school students displaced in Romania and who already are included into the education system, Agerpres.