Romanian Senate's Tariceanu meets Israeli Deputy ForMin Hotovely to discuss diversifying cooperation

Strengthening and diversifying the bilateral cooperation on a political, economic, cultural, technical and scientific level for a closer partnership in these areas was the main topic tackled during a meeting on Wednesday of Romania's Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Tzipi Hotovely.

According to a press statement of the Senate, the Israeli official paid an official visit to Bucharest on an invitation extended by Romania's Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu."Tariceanu congratulated the Israeli official on the 70th anniversary of the declaration of the Independence of the State of Israel; taking into account the fact that Romania was among the first countries to recognise the new state in June 1948, this year is also the 70th anniversary of uninterrupted bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries. In respect of the latest developments in the Middle East peace process, the Senate chairman underscored that Romania shares, in coordination with other member states of the European Union, the peace solution that provides for the co-existence of two states, Israel and Palestine, under conditions of sovereignty, security and mutual recognition, while the status of Jerusalem remains to be established through a negotiated direct agreement between the parties," the statement says.Tariceanu appreciated the dialogue and cooperation with Israel over the community of Romanian-born Jews and the support offered for the preservation of the community's Romanian linguistic and cultural identity, an important element for maintaining the dynamic nature of cooperation relations, including in the economic sphere and in terms of investments between Romania and Israel.Tariceanu also voiced Romania's interest in boosting bilateral collaboration in technical, scientific and research areas, giving that both countries have got themselves noticed through valuable contributions.

AGERPRES .