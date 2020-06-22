Romanian Society of Epidemiology urges population to observe measures to limit increase in SARS-CoV-2 cases

The Romanian Society of Epidemiology (SRE) expressed its concern on Monday, in the context of the "constant increase" in the last week in the number of cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection and of over ten deaths registered daily.

SRE urges the population to "insistently" observe several measures, including physical distance, avoiding the formation of large groups of people, wearing masks indoors or whenever the interaction between two or more people is necessary, hygiene by frequent decontamination of hands with soap and water and / or hydroalcoholic solution, but also decontamination of objects or surfaces used or touched by several persons."The Romanian Society of Epidemiology is concerned about the steady increase in the last week in the number of cases to 300 cases per day of SARS-CoV-2 infection and more than 10 COVID-19 deaths recorded daily. For this reason, we urge the population to observe the following measures: announcing or consulting with a doctor in case of manifestations characteristic of the disease, maintaining a physical distance of at least 1.5 m between people in confined spaces or in any circumstance in which several individuals are present, avoiding the formation of large groups of persons, over the recommended number, wearing a mask in an enclosed space or whenever the interaction between two or more persons is necessary, hygiene by frequent decontamination of hands with soap and water and / or hydroalcoholic solution, decontamination of objects or surfaces used or touched by several persons, observing the recommendations of the authorities and the methodologies through which the activities of individuals or groups of people, as a result of the relaxation measures in force, are carried out," SRE states in a press release.The SRE representatives consider that the return to normalcy is only possible with the constant decrease in the number of cases and deaths, and the implementation of the necessary relaxation measures, provided in the following stages, depends on the observance of the mentioned regulations and the manifestation of the civic spirit of each citizen.