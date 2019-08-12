Romanian students win 10 medals at International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad

The Romanian tally at the 13th International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad held in Keszthely - Hungary, August 2 - 10 is two gold, four silver and four bronze medals, the Ministry of National Education said in a release.

David-Corneliu Turturean (10th grade - "Stefan cel Mare" National College of Suceava) won the gold medal and the first absolute place in the Planetarium event.Robert-Gabriel Pascalau (11th grade - "Mircea cel Batran" National College of Constanta) was the other gold medallist. Both students were part of Team A.The silver medallists are Paul-Florin Rebenciuc (11th grade - "Stefan cel Mare" National College of Suceava), George-Cristian Ardeleanu (9th grade - the Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics) - team A, Constantin-Daniel Nicolae (11th grade - "Ovidius" Theoretical High School of Constanta) and Theodor Iosif (11th grade - the Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics) - team B.The students who took home the bronze are Vlad Rosca (12th grade - Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics) - team A, Daria Teodora Harabor (10th grade - "Vasile Alecsandri" National College in Galati), Flavia-Cristiana Pascal (10th grade - "Petru Rares" National College of Piatra Neamt) and Mihai Vasile (11th grade - Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics) - team B.The Romanian teams were coordinated and accompanied by Cristian Parghie, Lecturer, PhD ("Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava), professor Victor Paunescu ('Dacia' Technological High School of Bucharest) and professor Petru Craciun (expert inspector - Suceava County School Inspectorate).The competition saw the participation of over 200 contestants from 44 countries.