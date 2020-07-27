Romanian tourists can travel to Turkey again, says tourism official

Romanian tourists can travel to Turkey again without entering isolation on their return, after the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) updated the list of countries with high epidemiological risk, with tour operators to resume charter flights for Antalya as of August 15, Alin Burcea, vice-president of the National Association of Travel Agencies, told AGERPRES on Monday.

"Starting today, it was announced that Romanian tourists can travel to Turkey again. Romanian charter tour operators start flying to Antalya from August 15. It is very good that a new destination has appeared, given that so far our tourists had a choice from among the offers from Romania, Greece and Bulgaria, and Antalya has always been a destination sought by Romanian tourists. Certainly more tourists will register, because the Turks also came with very good offers, minus 20-30%. In addition, the stays in Antalya are unfolded under conditions of maximum sanitary security for tourists, regardless of nationality, the Turkish hoteliers investing money and resources for the observance of the sanitary rules inside the resorts," said Burcea.To enter Turkey, Romanian tourists are not required to submit a negative Covid-19 test, as is the case in Greece, with airport authorities conducting random tests on those entering the country.The owner of the tour operator Paralela 45 specified that he will resume the charter flights to Antalya from August 17. The flights will be operated on a weekly basis from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara.Turkey has re-entered the "green zone" after the National Institute of Public Health updated the list of countries with a high epidemiological risk, for which home isolation is required for 14 days upon return to Romania. This list enters into force on July 27. Also from this date, the flight ban to Turkey was lifted, ROMATSA announced.