Romanian wildfire fighting module deployed to Greece, operational

The Romanian wildfire fighting module in support of Greek authorities and communities is operational as of Saturday, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced.

Romanian rescuers arrived in Greece on Friday and set up their base of operations in the town of Nea Makri, east of Athens, according to agerpres.ro.

"As of 11.00 a.m., the specialised module, composed of 40 firefighters, 4 firefighting vehicles, 1 tanker, 2 first intervention and command vehicles and 1 minibus, can be assigned to the intervention, at the request of the Greek liaison officer," IGSU said.

Romanian firefighters are in Greece for the third consecutive year, providing support in fire management. In the summer of 2021 and 2022, the rescuers supported the Greek authorities in the fight against fires that destroyed significant parts of the forests in the Athens area and on the island of Evia.

This year, as part of the pre-positioning project organised by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations - DG ECHO, the specialised national wildfire fighting module is in Greece, continuing its support actions in wildfire management, the press release said.