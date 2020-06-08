Romanians abroad count for 3,304 citizens infected with novel coronavirus

As many as 3,304 Romanian citizens living abroad have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

Of these, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 617 in Germany, 97 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.According to the GCS, since the beginning of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) epidemic and until now, 114 Romanian citizens abroad have died - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA and one in Brazil.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 28 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia."These data are obtained by the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad, either from the competent authorities of the states of residence, to the extent that this data are the subject of public communication, or directly from Romanian citizens abroad", states the GCS.Also, starting on Monday, 8 June, passengers travelling to the UK will have to fill out a form, in the situation where the quarantine is mandatory for all people coming from outside the border. It can be found by accessing the link: https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk.