Romanians can enter Bulgaria with vaccination certificate, test or proof of recovery from COVID-19

Romanian citizens can enter Bulgaria starting 1 September, by presenting of an EU digital COVID certificate valid for vaccination, proof of recovery from the disease or with a test or a similar document containing the same data as the digital certificate.

"The Bulgarian border authorities have informed the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Border Police (IGPF), through the Giurgiu Joint Border Point, that the Bulgarian authorities have issued new regulations on travel conditions in the Republic of Bulgaria, applicable as of September 1, 2021, at midnight. Thus, Romania enters the green zone, according to the Bulgarian authorities," informs an IGPF press release sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES.

Among the special categories of persons exempted from the requirement to present COVID documents upon entry into the Republic of Bulgaria are persons transiting the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, with the guarantee of immediately leaving the territory of that state, and children up to 12 years of age.

Romanian citizens are allowed to enter the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria only through border crossing points where Bulgarian medical staff are located.

Thus, from Romania it is possible to enter the territory of the neighboring state through PTF Giurgiu - Ruse, Giurgiu county, PTF Calafat - Vidin, Dolj county, PTF Bechet - Oriahovo, Dolj county, PTF Turnu Magurele - PTF Somovit-Nikopol, Teleorman county, PTF Vama Veche - Durankulak, Constanta County.

"PTF Ostrov - Silistra, Calarasi County, PTF Zimnicea - Svishtov and PTF Negru Voda - Kardam, Constanta County allow the entry of persons transiting the territory of Bulgaria, with the guarantee of immediately leaving the country's territory," shows the cited source. Additional details can be found at: https://www.mae.ro/travel-conditions/3677#806.