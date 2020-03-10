Romanians coming from Italy by train to go into quarantine or self isolation

CFR Calatori, Romania's national passenger railway corporation, announces that it has taken additional measures to fight against the coronavirus epidemic; thus, the Romanian citizens leaving Italy for Romania and using the rail transport to do so will go into quarantine or self-isolation upon arriving in Romania.

According to CFR Calatori, they will take this responsibility by filling in a bona fide statement upon boarding the train.At the same time, foreign citizens using the rail transport will not be allowed to cross the Romanian border if they come from Italy.The measures were taken by the National Emergency Management Committee at a meeting on March 9 to combat the Covid-19 epidemic."The refund of the tickets purchased for this period in case the trip is canceled is carried out according to the international regulations in force, brought to your notice upon purchase."