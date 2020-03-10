 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanians coming from Italy by train to go into quarantine or self isolation

Outbrak News Tuday
carantina italia coronavirus

CFR Calatori, Romania's national passenger railway corporation, announces that it has taken additional measures to fight against the coronavirus epidemic; thus, the Romanian citizens leaving Italy for Romania and using the rail transport to do so will go into quarantine or self-isolation upon arriving in Romania.

According to CFR Calatori, they will take this responsibility by filling in a bona fide statement upon boarding the train.

At the same time, foreign citizens using the rail transport will not be allowed to cross the Romanian border if they come from Italy.

The measures were taken by the National Emergency Management Committee at a meeting on March 9 to combat the Covid-19 epidemic.

"The refund of the tickets purchased for this period in case the trip is canceled is carried out according to the international regulations in force, brought to your notice upon purchase."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.