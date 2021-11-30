Romanians repatriated from South Africa arrive in Bucharest; tests are negative, according to Arafat

The 46 Romanian citizens and 24 foreign nationals repatriated from South Africa landed, on Tuesday afternoon, with a TAROM aircraft, at the 90th Air Base.

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, at the airport, said that all the tests of the people on board the plane came out negative.

"We had Romanian citizens on the plane, some were part the team from Baia Mare, some were Romanian citizens from Bucharest, Ilfov, Calarasi, Constanta, Ramnicu Valcea, Dolj and Vaslui. At this moment, the last ones left to get tested are those from Bucharest - Ilfov and they are due to be headed to the quarantine site and we also had a number of citizens from other countries. So far, all the tests have come out negative, we have no one with medical problems," said Raed Arafat.

He added that some people had PCR samples taken, with the results expected to come in the next 12 hours.

"The athletes from Baia Mare were provided with a TAROM plane that took them over and left for Baia Mare, and the processing of the tests, passports, will also be conducted in Baia Mare," Arafat added.

AGERPRES