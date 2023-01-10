Romanians will be able to receive up to 10,000 RON for immediate needs

Romanians who are in an extreme degree of social exclusion will be able to receive up to 10,000 RON for immediate needs, based on the various forms of support that will be granted, the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, said on Monday, according to a press release from the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE).

Thus, the amount of 1,400 RON will be offered to support the payment of energy bills. At the same time, six new installments of 250 RON will be granted for the purchase of food and hot meals, which will benefit 2.4 million people.

"Preschoolers and students from disadvantaged backgrounds will receive vouchers in the new school year for supplies and clothing. Over 1.18 million Romanians will receive a new 24 kg package with food aid. Vouchers for social resilience will be granted to repair housing and for the purchase of household appliances," the ministry states.

People with disabilities will receive vouchers to purchase assistive equipment that will improve their lives and, at the same time, give them the chance for a remunerated activity.

"Mothers and newborn children from the most disadvantaged categories will receive support in the amount of 2,000 RON for kits, in the first 3 months after the birth of the children, through social vouchers on electronic support," the press release states.

Thus, to counteract the general decrease in the standard of living and the emergence of vulnerable social groups, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects continues to implement measures to prevent and compensate for the destructive social effects, caused by the macroeconomic context, on groups at risk.

According to the quoted source, the measures are closely related to the national strategies in the social field, as well as to the macroeconomic evolution, in order to contribute to the reduction of the rate of the risk of poverty and exclusion. The interventions were conditioned by the realization of a prior documentation and analysis that would allow highlighting the needs addressed within the project proposals, that would address several problematic aspects on which the quality of people's lives depends, such as facilitating access to the labor market, education or housing.AGERPRES