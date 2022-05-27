 
     
Romania's agriculture has no eurocent under PNRR, everyone should be aware that we need to change it (minister)

F. P.
adrian chesnoiu

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu said on Friday in central Prahova County that there is no eurocent provided for Romania's agriculture in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and that everyone must be aware of the need to amend it accordingly.

"I hope that in the eleventh hour everyone will wake up and realize that we need to change the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in which Romania's agriculture hasn't got any eurocent. We have zero euros under PNRR, we need to change it, take the money to irrigation, to drainage, to food storages," said Minister Chesnoiu, at the end of a visit made in Rafov commune.

He stressed the need for investment in irrigation systems, anti-hail and rainfall stimulation systems.

"At the beginning of the year we were working on 29 new irrigation systems, we have already inaugurated and made the reception of four of them, they are working, this year we will make the reception of another 20 and we are working on documentation so as to increase as much as possible Romania's irrigated area. On the other hand, we have the program for rainfall stimulation and hail control, under which we will put into operation 25 new anti-hail control systems in 2022," added Adrian Chesnoiu.

As regards food waste, the Minister of Agriculture reiterated that, annually, approximately 2 billion kilograms of food are thrown in Romania and called again for the education of consumers.AGERPRES

