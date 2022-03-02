Romania's ambassador to USA: We gathered over 100,000 dollars for Ukrainian refugees

Romania's ambassador to the United States of America, Andrei Muraru, announces that through the fundraising campaign initiated by the diplomatic mission, 100,000 dollars were raised for the Ukrainian refugees.

"We gathered over 100,000 dollars in a few days for the Ukrainian refugees. The support we received from the Romanians and Americans is amazing! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!" Muraru wrote on Facebook, on Wednesday.

He says that the fundraising's next target is for 200,000 dollars, Agerpres.ro informs.

The ambassador appreciates that the funds will be used for acquiring food, clothing, medicine and cleaning products and for offering shelter, heating and necessary equipment, as well as psychological, educational support and asylum for Ukrainian refugees.

"Romania's embassy in the United States is organizing, together with Romanian United Fund, a fundraising for those that fled the way of the Russian artillery and tanks," Andrei Muraru wrote on that date.