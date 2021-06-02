Romania's Cirstea advances to French Open women's singles third round

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea advanced to the third round of the women's singles event at the French Open after beating Italian Martina Trevisan 6-4 3-6 6-4 on Wednesday in Paris.

Cirstea, 31, world number 54, got a near win at the end of a match that lasted two hours and 37 minutes. Her best result in Paris remains the 2009 women's singles quarter-finals.

Trevisan,27, world number 97 WTA, progressed to the 2020 quarter-finals, which also meant her first participation on the main draw at Roland Garros.

For making it to the third round, Cirstea won 113,000 euros and 130 WTA singles points.

In the third round, Cirstea will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, who defeated tenth-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2.

The only head-to-head meet between Cirstea and Kasatkina, 24, world number 37, ended with the victory of the Russian, 6-3 6-1, in the second round of the women's singles event at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open.

Cirstea is the second Romanian to reach this year's French Open third round, after Ana Bogdan, who advanced after Japanese Naomi Osaka withdrew. Compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu was to play US Serena Williams on Wednesday, reports agerpres.