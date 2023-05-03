Romania's Cirstea advances to round of 16 at Catalonia Open WTA 125

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Wednesday in the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament - Catalonia Open WTA 125, in Reus (Spain), with prizes worth 100,000 EUR, after she defeated Spanish Aliona Bolsova, with a score of 7-5, 6-0.

Cirstea (aged 33, WTA's 44th), 2nd seed of the competition, managed to win the event after one hour and 24 minutes against the player born in Chisinau (aged 25, WTA's 130th), Agerpres informs.The first set was balanced, but Cirstea managed the only break, 6-5, after she which she categorically controlled the second act, which she won by 6-0.Bolsova did not scored any break points in this match.Cirstea has now 2-1 in direct matches with Bolsova, whom she defeated in 2019, in the second round of the US Open, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. The Romanian national then got her revenge after being defeated a few months earlier, in the second round at Roland Garros, 7-6 (7/5), 7/6 (7/3).Cirstea secured a cheque worth 1,740 EUR and 15 WTA points, and in the round of 16, she will face off Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (aged 28, WTA's 96th).The only duel with Schmiedlova took place in 2014, in Pattaya (Thailand), in the first round, when Sorana won the event, 6-1, 6-3.