Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 777 to 35,003

covid 19 coronavirus

Another 777 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count on Thursday to 35,003.

Currently, 261 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 24,335 were discharged. Of these, 22,189 are cured patients and 2,146 asymptomatic discharged 10 days after detection.

At the same time, so far, as many as 757 patients having tested positive were discharged upon request.

To date, 906,015 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS.

