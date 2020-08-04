Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,232 to 55,241

As many as 1,232 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report, following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

The new cases regard people that have not previously tested positive.As of Tuesday, 55,241 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 28,006 patients were declared cured and 5,136 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.According to GCS, to date, 1,268,899 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 20,581 were performed in the last 24 hours, 13,033 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 7,548 upon request