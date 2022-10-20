Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 558 on 13,173 tests performed

As many as 558 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 61 fewer than on the previous day, on 13,173 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 141 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 150, and in Cluj County - 50.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in Bucharest City - at 1, and in the counties of Cluj and Timis - 0.8 and 0.74, respectively.

To date, 3,282,224 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 882 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 5 fewer than the day before; 56 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 95 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 89 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 10 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours (5 men and 5 women), one in each of the 30 - 39, 50-59, and 60 - 69 age category, three in the 70 - 79 age range and 4 in patients aged over 80. All patients were suffering from underlying conditions, and 3 were vaccinated against COVID.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,155 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.