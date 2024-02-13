Romania's COVID-19 weekly caseload rises by 1,785 over Feb 5 - 11

As many as 1,785 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were recorded in the week of February 5 - 11, with 619 of the respective cases being in reinfected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, the Health Ministry reports on Tuesday.

A number of 3,524,982 SARS-CoV-2 cases had been confirmed in Romania as of February 11, with the 14-day notification rate standing at 0.17, agerpres reports.

- Hospitalisations -As many as 314 people with COVID-19, including 29 children, are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 33, including one child, are in ICUs.- Deaths -According to the National Public Health Institute, 17 Covid deaths - ten men and seven women - have been reported in the week of February 5 - 11. All the deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions, and three were vaccinated for Covid.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,860 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.