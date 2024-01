Romania's COVID-19 weekly caseload rises by 2,525 in the week of Jan 1 - 7

The Health Ministry reports that as many as 2,525 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the week of January 1 - 7, with 805 of the respective cases being in reinfected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

A number of 3,514,894 SARS-CoV-2 cases had been confirmed in Romania as of February 7, with the 14-day notification rate standing at 0.19.