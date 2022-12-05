Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 1,904, Nov 28 - Dec 4, 2022

As many as 1,904 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the November 28 - December 4 week in Romania, with over 50,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 474 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As of Monday, 3,298,738 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, told Agerpres.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 630 people with COVID-19, including 41 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 101 patients are in intensive care.

Of the 101 patients admitted to ICU, 90 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 13 Romanians, five men and eight women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the week.

Deaths by age groups: one in the age group 40-49 years, two in the age group 60-69 years, four in the age group 70-79 years, and six in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with commorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, four were vaccinated and nine were not vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,289 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.