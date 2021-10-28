Romania's Cristian progresses to Transylvania Open women's singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian on Wednesday evening put up a brilliant performance to beat Australian Alja Tomljanovic 7-6 (5) 7-5 and advance to the quarter-finals of the 235,238-US dollar Transylvania Open WTA 250 tournament, at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

Cristian, 23, world number 105, prevailed in two hours and 11 minutes over fifth-seeded Tomljanovic.

She won 5,800 US dollars and 60 WTA singles points, and in the quarterfinals she plays the winner between Romanian Simona Halep and Russian Varvara Gracheva.