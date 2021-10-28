 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Cristian progresses to Transylvania Open women's singles QFs

gsp.ro
Jaqueline Cristian

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian on Wednesday evening put up a brilliant performance to beat Australian Alja Tomljanovic 7-6 (5) 7-5 and advance to the quarter-finals of the 235,238-US dollar Transylvania Open WTA 250 tournament, at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

Cristian, 23, world number 105, prevailed in two hours and 11 minutes over fifth-seeded Tomljanovic.

She won 5,800 US dollars and 60 WTA singles points, and in the quarterfinals she plays the winner between Romanian Simona Halep and Russian Varvara Gracheva.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.