Romania's electricity resources decline 3.9%, Jan.-Sept., 2019

Romania's primary energy resources increased by 2.7% between January 1 - September 30, 2019 against the same period of 2018, while electricity resources decreased by 3.9%, according to provisional data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The main primary energy resources in the first nine months totalled 26.15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), up by 678,300 toe y-o-y.Domestic production totalled 15.03 million toe, down by 498,000 toe from the same period of the previous year, while imports were standing at 11.12 million toe.In the first nine months of 2019, Romania's electricity resources amounted to 48.05 billion kWh, down by 1.95 billion kWh from the same period of 2018, according to INS data.Production from power plants was 17.2 billion kWh, down by 1.72 billion kWh (-9.1%).Hydropower production was 12.93 billion kWh, down by 1.88 billion kWh (-12.7%), while nuclear power was 8.21 billion kWh, down by 116 million kWh (-1.4%).Wind power plants' output between January 1 and September 30 was 4.89 billion kWh, up by 195 million kWh from the same period of the previous year, and the solar energy generated by systems during this period was 1.46 billion kWh, up by 44.5 million kWh.The final electricity consumption during the period was 41.46 billion kWh, 0.1% lower than in the first nine months of 2018; public lighting increased by 11.6%, and household consumption increased by 21.9%.Romania's electricity exports were 2.58 billion kWh, down by 1.77 billion kWh, according to INS.The own technological consumption in networks and stations was 4.01 billion kWh, decreasing by 161.1 million kWh.