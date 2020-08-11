Romania's energy strategy to be adopted by Parliament, by law

The Senate adopted, on Tuesday, a draft law stipulating that Romania's Energy Strategy and the Integrated National Plan in the field of energy and climate change for the period 2021-2030 will be adopted by the Parliament, by law, after receiving the Government's approval.

There were 87 votes in favour, 12 against and 29 abstentions.The draft law that modified and supplements the Law on electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 has been initiated by several PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs."The national energy strategy defines the medium and long term objectives of the electricity sector and the ways to achieve them, in terms of ensuring a sustainable development of the national economy. The energy strategy is developed by the relevant ministry, approved by the Government, after consultations with the non-governmental organizations, social partners and business representatives and then it is adopted by Parliament, by law."The Integrated National Plan in the Field of Energy and Climate Change for the period 2021-2030 defines the objectives of the electricity sector on all 5 dimensions of the energy union: energy security, domestic market, decarbonization, energy efficiency, research, innovation and competitiveness. The Comprehensive National Plan in the Field of Energy and Climate Change for the period 2021-2030 is elaborated by the relevant ministry and the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests, based on the national energy strategy, and it is approved by the Government, after consultations with the non-governmental organizations, social partners and environmental representatives and then it is adopted by Parliament, by law.The Senate is the first notified chamber notified and the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.