Romania's first military diving unit turns 54

Military divers on Monday, November 15, celebrated the Day of Romanian Military Divers in the military port of Constanta and at the headquarters of Diving Centre 39, according to the Navy Staff HQs (SMFN).

After the military ceremonies, dozens of divers took part in a blood donation event.

"During the ceremonies, the achievements of the military divers and their contribution to the development of diving in Romania were presented, after which approximately 30 military divers participated in a blood donation action to the benefit of the local community, at the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre in Constanta."According to SMFN, the events were carried out in a restricted format to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infections.On November 15, 1967, Commander Constantin Scarlat laid the foundations for the first diving unit in the Romanian Navy, the 279th Diving Group that operated in the Mangalia garrison until October 1, 1976, when the Diving Centre was established and the Mangalia divers' group became subordinate to the new body.During its more than five decades of existence, Diving Centre 39 has recorded in the recent history of the Romanian Navy the names of 17 heroes who lost their lives on combat missions and actions both on the national soil and in the Afghanistan war zone.