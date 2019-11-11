Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 2.1bln euros after 9 months, to over 12bln euros

The deficit in Romania's FOB /CIF trade balance reached 12.045 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, higher by 2.089 billion euros y-o-y, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

According to INS, in the first nine months of 2019, the FOB exports amounted to 51846.7 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 63891.7 million euro. At the same time, exports increased by 2.0% and imports by 5.1%, as against the first nine months of 2018.INS data also show that in September 2019, the FOB exports amounted to 6099.4 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 7288.5 million euro, a commercial deficit of 1189.1 million euro being recorded. Against September 2018, the exports increased by 4.4% and the imports increased by 7.0% in September 2019.In January 1- September 30, 2019, important weights in the structure of exports and imports are represented by the following groups of goods: machinery and transport equipment (47.4% for export and 37.1% for import) and other manufactured goods (32.2% for export and 30.5% for import, respectively).The Intra-EU28 trade of goods amounted to 39758.1 million euro for dispatches and to 47688.3 million euro for arrivals, making up 76.7% of total exports and 74.6% of total imports.The Extra-EU28 trade of goods amounted to 12088.6 million euro for exports and to 16203.4 million euro for imports, making up 23.3% of total exports and 25.4% of total imports.