Romania's gas imports down 19.2pct in the first 9 months of 2022; production down 4.3pct

Romania imported, in the first nine months of 2022, a quantity of usable natural gas of 1.666 million tonne of oil equivalent (toe), 19.2pct (-396,200 toe) less than in the same period last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the mentioned period, the domestic production of natural gas was almost 5.17 million toe, by 4.3pct (233,100 toe) below the one registered in the first nine months of 2021.

The National Strategy and Forecasting Commission (CNSP) estimates for 2022 a gas production of 7.45 million toe and imports of 2.33 million toe, increasing by 1.9pct, namely dropping by 19.6pct from year to year. AGERPRES