Romania's Halep wins opening WTA match of 2021 at Gippsland Trophy

Simona Halep

In her opening WTA match of 2021, Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, won her first match of the season at the Gippsland Trophy on Monday 6-4 6-4 against Russian Anastasia Potapova - in the round of 32 of the 565,530-USD tournament in Melbourne, Australia, according to AGERPRES.

After a win on Friday in an exhibition match against world number one Ashleigh Barty, Halep played a very good game and prevailed in an hour and 22 minutes over 19-year-old Potapova, world number 101 WTA, at the end of a match of a high level performance on both sides.

Top seed Halep won 5,500 US dollars and 55 WTA singles points, and in the round of 18 she will play the winner between the Australian Destanee Aiava and German Laura Siegemund, who defeated Romanian Monica Niculescu 7-5 6-4.

